Watch Live at 3 pm: Boston Red Sox hold end-of-season press conference

BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox will hold an end-of-season press conference on Monday afternoon, one day after the heartbreaking death of beloved knuckleball pitcher Tim Wakefield.

Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy, as well as manager Alex Cora, will face the media at 3 p.m. at Fenway Park.

There are plenty of questions for this team going into the offseason after a second-straight season with a losing record and last-place finish in the AL East. Chief among them is who will be Boston's next general manager after the organization fired Chaim Bloom and reshuffled the front office.

