Boston Red Sox fan gets VIP meet and greet with David Ortiz thanks to Make-A-Wish

Young Red Sox fan gets to meet David Ortiz thanks to Make-A-Wish

NEW YORK - A 10-year-old Boston Red Sox fan had a special experience this weekend as he got to meet his sports hero, Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Spending time with Big Papi

"He came over and gave me an immediate hug," said Chris Hohn, who's from Milford. "It was just like being in front of one of my favorite sport athletes and it just felt really good inside."

Chris met Big Papi at Fanatics Fest in New York thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. During the private meet and greet, the two took photos and shared some laughs.

"He's a Boston guy, he's very inspirational and he really helps me through a lot of stuff," said Chris.

Red Sox fan Chris Hohn meets David Ortiz at Fanatics Fest thanks to Make-A-Wish. Fanatics

This opportunity came at a perfect time. Chris has a progressive genetic condition that has required 17 surgeries but despite the daily pain he experiences, his parents said he remains grateful, positive and resilient.

"His disease is progressive and it's so rare it's hard to determine what the long term looks like," said Chris' mother, Emily Viti. "The timing of this wish from Fanatics and Make-A-Wish couldn't have been more perfect."

VIP treatment at Fanatics Fest

And the VIP treatment did not stop there. From custom-made hats and trading cards to incredible gear, Chris said this is an experience he will never forget.

"It was the best shopping spree ever," said Chris.

Overcome with emotion, Viti said watching her son enjoy this three-day Make-A-Wish gift goes beyond words.

"I think it's a great a reminder that there are wonderful people in the world and just like Chrstopher said, you're never alone," said Viti. "And the moments where you think you might be, it's important to reach out and ask for support and it's just a good reminder to know that that support is really always there."

"Thank you so much for completing my wish," said Chris.