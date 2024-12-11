Red Sox readying offer for Corbin Burnes after missing out on Max Fried

Will Middlebrooks talks Red Sox missing out on Juan Soto, what moves should come next

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox are pivoting once again this offseason. After missing out of free-agent lefty Max Fried, Boston is now reportedly readying a contract offer for former Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.

The Red Sox made a strong push for Fried, but he signed a $218 million, eight-year contract with the rival New York Yankees on Tuesday. This came a few days after the Red Sox and the Yankees both missed out on Juan Soto, who signed a historic contract with the New York Mets.

So Boston is now turning its attention to Burnes, according to Sean McAdam of Mass Live, though they'll have plenty of competition. The Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and other clubs are also expected to make a strong run at the 30-year-old righty. MLB insider Mark Feinsand is reporting that the Blue Jays are the favorites to land Burnes, and sources are telling him that the Red Sox "appear hesitant to spend what it will take to sign Burnes."

Who is Corbin Burnes?

Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 1.096 WHIP for the Orioles over 32 starts last season, and finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting. His strikeouts declined to 181 (from 200 in 2023 and a career-best 243 in 2022) but he continued to be a workhorse in Baltimore, tossing 194.1 inning. Burnes is third in the Majors with 590 innings pitched over the last three seasons.

Prior to spending last season with the Orioles, Burnes was with the Milwaukee Brewers for his first six pro seasons. He won the NL Cy Young in 2021 when he led baseball with a 2.43 ERA and went 11-5 with a career-best 0.940 WHIP.

If Boston were able to land Burnes, he'd front a pitching staff made up of Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito -- though the Red Sox should look to sign more than one starter this offseason.

Given the market this winter, Burnes could potentially sign a deal worth north of $250 million for up to eight years. Burnes rejected a qualifying offer from Baltimore earlier this offseason, so he'd also cost the Red Sox their second-highest draft pick.