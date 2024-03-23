Watch CBS News
Red Line train derails at Broadway Station in Boston during planned maintenance

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Red Line MBTA train derailed at the Broadway Station in South Boston Saturday morning.

This comes as the MBTA already closed part of the Red Line due to scheduled maintenance. Due to the derailment, shuttle buses are being used between Park Street and Ashmont on the Ashmont branch and between Park Street and North Quincy on the Braintree branch.

The MBTA said shuttle buses are not servicing Downtown Crossing and riders are asked to use the underground walkway to get to Park Street.

The outages on the Red Line will continue through Sunday. For the latest on the closures, visit the MBTA website.

WBZ-News Staff
March 23, 2024

