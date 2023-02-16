Boston breaks 113-year-old record high temperature, but winter weather could return next week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Boston set a new high temperature record for February 16 at 10:01 a.m. when the thermometer hit 61 degrees, beating a record set 113 years ago in 1910.

Temperatures will continue to climb Thursday, reaching the mid, and in some cases, upper 60s by the afternoon. Unfortunately, the clouds will also be thickening throughout the day today, so the sunshine will be fading away. There will be a few light rain showers in the area by the evening, mainly between 5 and 9 p.m.

Temperatures overnight will be very mild, holding in the 50s in many areas. This gives us a reasonable shot at hitting another high temperature record early on Friday, even though we will be getting another round of heavier rain by late morning.

A cold front pushes through Friday afternoon, setting up a temperature drop late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be back to near normal levels for late February.

Sunday is the pick of the holiday weekend, with plentiful sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s. There could be another round of light rain showers by Monday.

Next week could be an interesting one.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

There may be a pattern change by mid-to-late week. There will be more cold air pushing south from Canada and New England could be right in the battle zone between warm and cold.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

This could mean a stormy stretch and perhaps some wintry precipitation coming back into the picture.