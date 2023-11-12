Watch CBS News
Boston rally in Copley Square calls for ceasefire in Gaza

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - A large rally was held in Boston Sunday, where attendees called for a ceasefire in Israel's attacks in Gaza.

The rally was held in Copley Square. Demonstrators also called on the United States to stop funding Israel's military. Israel's effort to root out Hamas terrorists in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of roughly 11,000 civilians.

"We're here because it's been over a month of killing thousands and thousands of Palestinians and even though this isn't the first time that this has happened to the Palestinians, I think people want this to be the last time," said Fatema Ahmad, the executive director of the Muslim Justice League.

After the rally in Copley Square, the crowd marched onto the Mass Ave Bridge, which forced police to shut it down for a couple of hours.

November 12, 2023

