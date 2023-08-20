Boston residents warned about rabies after fifth rabid raccoon found

BOSTON - Animal control officers are warning residents and pet owners in Boston about rabies after a fifth rabid raccoon was found in the city.

The raccoon was found last week near Hillside Avenue in Mission Hill. Three others were picked up in Jamaica Plain and another in Roslindale.

****Rabies alert- Boston**** On August 14th, Boston Animal Care and Control was notified that a raccoon found near... Posted by City of Boston Animal Care and Control on Friday, August 18, 2023

Rabies is transmitted to humans through contact with an infected animal from a bite or scratch. So far, no reports of human rabies have been confirmed related to the raccoons. To keep yourself safe, Boston Animal Control said to avoid any wildlife behaving strangely, supervise pets when they're outdoors seek immediate help if you or your pet is bit or scratched by a wild animal and don't touch or feed wild animals.

Two free rabies vaccination clinics for pets will be held next month. One will be held at the BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and another at the BCYF Tobin Community Center on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.