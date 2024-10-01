Boston rabbi concerned about escalating conflict in Israel "there is great uncertainty"

BOSTON - Tuesday's airstrike in Israel put Jews across the globe on heightened alert including those right here in Greater Boston.

Rabbi Elaine Zecher leads the congregations at Temple Israel of Boston. Rabbi Zecher has family in Israel and called them in the time between when the missiles were fired, and the Iron Dome activated.

"I let them know I am thinking of them," Zecher said. "That I am praying for their safety and making sure they are secure. There was that moment when you know the missiles are coming, but you don't know what is going to happen. So, there is great uncertainty and there has been so much uncertainty this year, and so much of that has been unpredictable and everyone's heart really aches."

Zecher, and the roughly 1,300 members of Temple Israel of Boston, have spent the last year making similar calls. It's been nearly one year since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

Their central concern is over the loss of innocent lives as a result of the escalating conflict.

"There is a strong worry and concern about all the innocent lives," Zecher said. "Palestinians and Israelis around the world who are affected by this."

Missile attack on Israel

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel.

The Department of Defense says U.S. Navy destroyers helped Israel intercept some of the missiles. The Israeli military said it was not aware of any casualties.

The Pentagon has moved more military support to the Middle East including more aircraft and servicemembers. That's on top of the more than 40,000 servicemembers already there.