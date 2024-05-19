Boston's professional women's hockey team takes Game 1 in front of sold out crowd

LOWELL - Game 1 of the inaugural Walter Cup Finals in women's hockey went to Boston in front of their home crowd for a moment bigger than sports. It was a history-making moment.

The first-ever playoff finals round of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) took place between Boston and Minnesota.

Playing to a sold out crowd

"This is such a wonderful venue, such a wonderful event and people are so enthusiastic and the team is great," said Boston hockey fan Joellen in disbelief, watching a sold out crowd support women living a dream that for her felt so far away. "I never thought that this would be possible for me to see when I was a little girl."

And the players put on a show. The teams went toe-to-toe, swapping goals all game, but Boston took the win, 4-3.

Women's hockey league making history

"It's a huge responsibility to establish a legacy here in Boston," said PWHL Boston's captain, Hilary Knight. Boston is one of six teams spearheading year one of the professional league. "To finally break through and have this historic year, it means everything."

Now the tournament is down to two, with a trophy on the line and an MVP award named after the league's biggest supporter and a history maker herself.

"What's happening in women's sports now is people think about investing in us," said Billie Jean King, who was in attendance for the game at Tsongas Center in Lowell. "We were the leaders, the first ones. It's different now, there's a lot more people who believe in us. The players are organized, there's associations, there's unions now, they know how to fight."

A fight that continues on and off the ice.

"Girls now have the dream. Now girls have the dream to play professional hockey in the PWHL," said King.

PWHL Boston and PWHL Minnesota will be back at the Tsongas Center for game 2 on Tuesday night and once again, a packed house is expected.