Boston Public Schools celebrate 2023 valedictorians at Fenway Park

BOSTON – Boston's top students were honored at Fenway Park on Tuesday as 33 valedictorians from each public high school shared just how important education is to them.

The 25th annual Boston Public Schools valedictorian lunch took place at the home of the Red Sox as students took pictures with championship trophies and received Red Sox tickets for their hard word. The group of exceptionally bright young students overcame the odds to reach this point.

"It was very hard for me. I love my parents so much. But I knew that I was here for one reason to make them proud and to do my best," Malaika Allea from Community Academy of Science and Health.

Allea moved to Boston from Jamaica four years ago, leaving behind both her mom and dad. She's now on her way Center College in Kentucky to study biology, hoping to become a pediatric surgeon.

These seniors began their high school careers during the pandemic. They're freshman year was disrupted, and sophomore year was mostly remote.

"These young people are incredible. They're often also taking caring of their families, working to make sure they can help make ends meet for the family as well," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Kevin Guardado of Brighton High School was born in Honduras where he had to walk nearly nine miles to school. Unable to speak English, he moved here four years ago for a better education.

"This was my dream since I was boy in Honduras. I never thought I would make this far," Guardado said.

Now he's on his way to Wesleyan University on full scholarship and plans to become an immigration lawyer.

"I am the example you can achieve your goal if you really want to," he said.

Many of these students are first in their family to go to college and they have high hopes for what lies ahead. And being honored here at Fenway reminded them that hard work and grit pays off.

Fenway High School senior Jakayla Furr knows about the struggle. Her oldest brother was murdered in Boston and her parents never graduated high school. She will be the first in her family to go to college when she attends Northeastern University as a nursing student.

"It means a lot. Because my parents didn't graduate from high school. They both dropped out. So to see me not only graduating, but graduating first in my class, it means a lot to me to see them be so proud of me," Furr said. "You don't have to be perfect. All you have to do is try your best."