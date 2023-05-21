Watch CBS News
Boston Public Schools student athletes get free physicals from Mass General

By WBZ-News Staff

ROXBURY - Hundreds of Boston Public Schools (BPS) student athletes headed to Madison Park High School in Roxbury Saturday for free physicals, courtesy of Mass General Hospital.

BPS teamed up with Mass General Sports Medicine to offer the physicals. In all, more than 300 students athletes took part.

"This, I think it's a proactive opportunity for us as a district saying that it's important that our kids have the opportunity to get a physical and knowing that that physical gives them the opportunity to participate in athletics," said Avery Esdaile, the athletic director for BPS.

This is the fourth year BPS and Mass General have held this free event.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 11:09 PM

