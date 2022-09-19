Boston Public Schools says adult member of 'community' has monkeypox

BOSTON – Health officials said an adult "from the Boston Public Schools community" has been diagnosed with the district's first case of monkeypox.

In a letter to families, school officials said anyone potentially exposed has been identified.

A spokesperson for the district did not say if the person is a staff member.

The infected person will isolate until it is safe to be around others.

"In general, the risk of monkeypox transmission to the community remains very low," the district wrote to families.