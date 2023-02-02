Boston Public Schools closed Friday due to extreme cold

BOSTON – There will be no classes on Friday for Boston Public Schools students due to anticipated extreme cold.

The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

"With extreme weather conditions and many of our students walking to and from school and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have decided to close school for the day," Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper said in a letter to families.

School meals will still be handed out to students who need them.

Temperatures are expected to freefall Friday afternoon, falling to the teens by midday. By the evening commute, temperatures will likely be in single digits.