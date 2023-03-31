Boston protestors showed support over indictment of Donald Trump

BOSTON — Protestors took to the steps of the Massachusetts State House in support of the Manhattan Grand Jury's indictment of former President Donald Trump on Friday, a day following the decision.

"This is not about hush payments, this is about the fact there was an abuse of power," said Laurie Woodward Garcia with the organization Public Citizen, which calls for transparency in government. "Somebody tried to commit financial frauds on our nation."

Woodward Garcia says the former President is innocent until proven guilty and deserves his day in court, but the protesters believe that after a lengthy investigation, the indictment is the right way to go.

"I think it shows that money gets you out of anything and we don't want that to be the case," said Eileen Ryan. "We don't want people to get away just because they can afford to pay someone off."

Trump is facing allegations of paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her just before the 2016 presidential election about an alleged affair.

Amy Carnevale, chairwoman of the Massachusetts GOP, believes the indictment is an exaggerated decision made by an overzealous prosecutor.

"I do think it's an overreach," said Carnevale. "I think it's an attempt by a prosecutor to try to influence a presidential election and in America and that's wrong."

For some trying to counter the statehouse protest, it goes even further.

"It's been a political witch hunt since before Donald Trump was inaugurated," said Stephen Goyette. "They've been going after him with a vengeance."

The exact charges against the former president are still unknown, but Massachusetts republicans are concerned about the political fallout.

"The electorate has been very divided and having charges like this further divides the country and that's not a great thing," said Carnevale.

As for the impact on Trump's presidential campaign, Carnevale believes the indictment will embolden his supporters and give him a public forum to his advantage.

"I frankly this is gonna be another example of how he uses the media from this indictment to help him in his primary campaign," she said.