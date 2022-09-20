Protesters plan to block Boston-area traffic during Wednesday morning commute

BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.

An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area to protest fossil fuels.

The group did not say which spots it plans to block, but they will start at Post Office Square in Boston at 7 a.m.

Advisory for #Boston area travelers: a protest group has notified the media it plans to disrupt travel along several routes in the Boston area Wednesday morning, 9/21, at approximately 7 a.m. Exact locations not yet announced. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 20, 2022

No further information is currently available.