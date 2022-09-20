Watch CBS News
Local News

Protesters plan to block Boston-area traffic during Wednesday morning commute

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Environmental groups planning to block traffic around Boston
Environmental groups planning to block traffic around Boston 00:18

BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.

An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area to protest fossil fuels.

The group did not say which spots it plans to block, but they will start at Post Office Square in Boston at 7 a.m.

No further information is currently available.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.