Protesters plan to block Boston-area traffic during Wednesday morning commute
BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.
An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area to protest fossil fuels.
The group did not say which spots it plans to block, but they will start at Post Office Square in Boston at 7 a.m.
No further information is currently available.
