Boston Pride parade to return in June

BOSTON -- Following three years of cancellations and the disbandment of The Boston Pride group, Boston's Pride celebrations will return in 2023 thanks to a new organization.

Boston Pride For The People, a new grassroots organization founded to reimagine Boston's Pride, will host festivities throughout the month of June. The city's first pride parade and festival since 2019 will be held June 10th on the Boston Common and in City Hall Plaza.

Accompanying events are also scheduled for June 11th.

"It's time for a unified Pride for everyone to enjoy," said Adrianna Boulin, president of BP4TP and director of community impact and engagement and Fenway Health. "The last time we came together, there was a different Governor, a different Mayor. The pandemic kept us apart for a long time. Now, all of us are eager to reconnect, embrace each other as a community, and most importantly have fun."

Planning for the return of Boston Pride began last year as BP4TP fielded input from community members, hoping to create an inclusive celebration. The drive for inclusion comes two years after the Boston Pride group disbanded amid complaints of lack of inclusivity leaving a space for a new organization to take helm of being the parade's host.

"We want to produce a Pride celebration that centers the rich diversity, culture, and intersectionality of our city's LGBTQ+ community," said Jo Trigilio, a BP4TP board member and former organizer of Boston's Dyke March. "To do that, we need to be intentional about ensuring people who are often marginalized feel welcomed and valued."

Despite having a set date, BP4TP is actively seeking out sponsors and volunteers to help put on this year's events.

Currently, the organization hopes to raise $750,000 from outside sponsors to cover most of the expenses in order to cut the costs for small businesses and community groups—specifically LGBTQ+ and Black-owned businesses—to be able to participate in the festival.

"Our intent this year is to center the people of the community, in the parade and at the festival," said Gary Daffin, BP4TP board member and executive director of the Multicultural AIDS Coalition.

Those interested in volunteering can apply to join BP4TP's Pride planning committee on their website.

This year's festival marks the first parade since 2019. Previous celebrations were canceled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively amid COVID concerns and lack of a host organization.

"Boston has a long history of advancing LGBTQ+ equality, and I'm so grateful to Boston Pride for the People to keep this legacy going and ensure the success of this year's events," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "I look forward to welcoming people all across New England to Boston this June!"