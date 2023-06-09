Boston Pride parade returns with heightened sense of security

BOSTON - The Boston Pride parade is back after several years away. The post-pandemic celebration will start on Saturday at 11 a.m. and run through city streets but with recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in our area and a nationwide emergency issued by the Human Rights Campaign, how will Boston prepare for the large-scale event?

As the parade returns, some neighbors have a front row seat.

"Talk about amazing real estate and a great view," says Heshan De Silva-Weeramuni of the Boston Center for the Arts. The center is in the heart of Boston's South End right along the parade route, covered in pride.

"The pride parade has always continued to be one of those extraordinary community events," said Silva-Weeramuni

But with recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community nationwide and in Boston's back yard, including a vandalized church in Jamaica plain and a burned transgender pride flag in Brookline, Heshan does have his concerns.

"There always is. But at the same time we can't cower to the hate and fear," said Silva-Weeramuni.

WBZ TV spoke to former Boston Police Commissioner and security analyst Ed Davis about how the police department has prepared for Pride weekend.

"The Boston Regional Intelligence Center has been engaged. They're looking at things that are happening in other cities, they're looking at the social media tenor. How many people are coming to the event and whether or not there will be any opposing demonstrators. Political tensions in the country have been raised to a point where any kind of mass gathering requires significant attention to detail," said Davis. "Any incidents that have happened with close proximity in time or geography to the location are the focus for investigations."

Safety is also top of mind for Mayor Michelle Wu.

"We've been working closely with the organizers for several months to ensure all the proper safety protocols are in place," said Wu.

"We're definitely working with the Boston Police Department and have plans in place," said Boston Pride President Adrianna Boulin. She said she's ready for the largest Pride event since 2019 with safety as the top priority.

"Our police officers will be active on the parade route, as well as some areas near the Common and City Hall just to make sure that folks are safe and that we can have fun," said Boulin.