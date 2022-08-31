Boston prepares for students' annual move-in day

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - Thursday is September 1, the day new leases begin and a mass of students move into Boston.

As students prepare to pack Boston's busy streets -- and unpack all of their belongings -- city officials say they just want everyone to be safe.

That's why the city says it's taking a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to make sure that the move-in period goes as smoothly as possible. About 60 building, housing and environmental sanitation inspectors will be spread throughout the city, especially in areas with a lot of students, to answer questions and provide on-site inspections.

Conor Newman, of the Office of Neighborhood Services, said that if there is an issue, residents can alert the city.

"Residents can connect with the neighborhood liaisons at boston.gov/ons. If residents are looking for an immediate response, Boston 301 is a great resource for residents to report issues and get information. Folks can call 617-635-4500, visit boston.gov/311 or download the Boston 311 app, which currently has a student-move-in specific section to streamline reporting."

Public Works is also asking residents not to put their trash out earlier than 5 p.m. the day before their trash day.