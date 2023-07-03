Watch CBS News
Boston Pops hold rehearsal at Symphony Hall for Fireworks Spectacular

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The countdown is on to the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and the Pops rehearsed for the big show Sunday at Symphony Hall.

This year's guest stars for the Fireworks Spectacular include R&B group En Vogue, Broadway star Mandy Gonzales and Grammy Award-winning country duo Locash. Conductor Keith Lockhart said he looks forward to this event every year.

"It's always been a thrill, a pleasure, one of the highlights of my year. It's a great civic event and a wonderful gift from the Boston Symphony and the Boston Pops to the people of Boston and around the country," said Lockhart. "And it's always a thrill to ascend that stage."

The concert gets underway at the Hatch Shell on Tuesday at 8 p.m., with gates opening at noon. The fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m.

