Boston Pops perform free concert for military families ahead of holiday season

BOSTON - On stage: the Boston Pops, led by Keith Lockhart wearing their "Holiday Pops" shirts. In the audience: hundreds of active military members, veterans, and their families.

Thanks to sponsor Highland Street Foundation, the Pops' final holiday dress rehearsal instead became its first ever free concert for military before the holiday season starts.

"What's going on in the world these days is pretty disturbing, and to know that we have armed forces that are ready to go and not only ready, but willing, you have to say thank you," Dennis Alves, the Director of Artistic Planning for the Pops, told WBZ.

The audience was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, who grew up in a military family. They then heard the first performance of this year's Pops Holiday show, featuring songs from the Nutcracker and other seasonal favorites.

"I think it's wonderful that they hosted that it's the opener for the season," said Denise Holmes, who serves in the Massachusetts National Guard and brought her best friend and all their kids to the show. "I think it's really wonderful. The kids are really excited. And we listened to holiday music all the way in."

Some guests at the show pointed out the sacrifice is not only theirs. "An important aspect of my being able to run around and play Army all the time was having someone at home to support me," Bob Walsh said of his wife Susan. "It's a very important aspect."

Guests included those from the Boston Office of Veterans Services, the Massachusetts National Guard, Boston Vet Centers, Homes for Our Troops, Home Base, and MA Military Heroes Fund, as well as employee veteran groups affiliated with longstanding Boston Pops, BSO, and Tanglewood sponsors.

The Holiday Pops season starts on Friday, December 1.