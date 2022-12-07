Boston Pops surprise patients at local hospitals with holiday music
BOSTON - Kids at Boston Children's Hospital got the opportunity to sing Christmas carols with the Boston Pops Tuesday morning.
Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart and Boston Pops string players - Lucia Lin and Sophie Wang (violins), Rebecca Gitter (viola), and Owen Young (cello) - entertained the children.
And Tuesday afternoon patients at Spaulding Rehab Hospital got a private concert from Lockhart and Boston Symphony Orchestra players Takumi Taguchi and Sophie Wang (violins), Danny Kim (viola), and Will Chow (cello).
Playing at area hospitals is a Boston Pops holiday tradition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.