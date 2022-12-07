Boston Pops surprise patients at local hospitals with holiday music

BOSTON - Kids at Boston Children's Hospital got the opportunity to sing Christmas carols with the Boston Pops Tuesday morning.

Keith Lockhart talks with young patient at Children's Hospital Boston. Boston Symphony Orchestra

Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart and Boston Pops string players - Lucia Lin and Sophie Wang (violins), Rebecca Gitter (viola), and Owen Young (cello) - entertained the children.

Patients at Spaulding Rehab Hospital enjoyed some holiday music courtesy of the Boston Pops. Boston Symphony Orchestra

And Tuesday afternoon patients at Spaulding Rehab Hospital got a private concert from Lockhart and Boston Symphony Orchestra players Takumi Taguchi and Sophie Wang (violins), Danny Kim (viola), and Will Chow (cello).

Playing at area hospitals is a Boston Pops holiday tradition.