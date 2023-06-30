'No credible threats' ahead of Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, police say

BOSTON - Preparations are underway for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday and there will be lots of security to ensure that everyone stays safe.

"We are mindful of how precious our democracy is, the [Boston Symphony Orchestra] is deeply honored to host this annual patriotic celebration and to bring our community together through the power of joy and music," said Dennis Alves of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

About 300,000 people are expected at the concert and fireworks show on the Esplanade. Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart will be back for his 28th year and R&B group En Vogue will join him.

"We planned it with one word in mind and that's fun!" Alves said at a news conference Friday.

Local, state and federal agencies are working together to provide security. There will be members of the National Guard on hand, as well as rangers from the Department of Conservation and Recreation and K9 units.

"These professionals have been gathering and analyzing information for weeks, scouring the intelligence for any potential threats to this event. I'm happy to say that currently, we are aware of no credible threats," said Interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn of the Massachusetts State Police.

There will also be an increased presence of law enforcement on the MBTA and commuter rail. Both will be free after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police are asking people to stay alert and report anything or anyone that seems suspicious.

If you're planning to head to the Esplanade, the following items are not allowed:

Coolers on wheels

Backpacks

Glass containers

Grills

Alcoholic beverages

Drones

The following items are allowed:

Pop-up tents

Beach chairs

Coolers without wheels

Blankets or tarps

The gates open at noon on Tuesday and the Pops concert starts at 8 p.m. The fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m.

