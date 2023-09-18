Boston Pops kick off fall season with Star Wars and John Williams Tribute

Boston Pops kick off fall season with two crowd favorites: Star Wars and John Williams Tribute

BOSTON - This week, The Boston Pops will kick off their fall season with two programs that are bound to be crowd favorites, "Star Wars: The Story in Music" and the "John Williams Tribute."

The Star Wars program takes the audience through nine films in less than two hours.

Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart says, "It was great for the orchestra because what we got to do was of course, pick the best of the best and the most interesting moments".

The Pops Director of Artistic Planning, Dennis Alves, thinks it's all part of the magic of John Williams. "It constantly amazes me how he's like a chameleon in a way that he could write different kinds of music"

During the John Williams Tribute, audiences will experience the iconic music from more than a dozen of his films, along with clips of the composer speaking about how some of your favorite film scores came to be.

Lockhart says, "I think people I hope will walk away with just a kind of a renewed respect for the breadth and the and the fulfillment of an incredible musical talent."

There are three performances of "Star Wars: The Story in Music," starting Thursday, September 21, and two of the "John Williams Tribute."

Tickets are extremely limited.

Early next month, the Pops will take these programs on a tour of Japan.