Boston Pops to perform "Encanto" as first animated Disney musical in concert at Symphony Hall

BOSTON - For years, The Boston Pops have held movie nights, but for the first time, they're performing an animated musical from Disney.

"Encanto in Concert Live to Film" takes Pops audiences through every beat of the score, as the movie plays on the screen.

Rachel Childers has been with the Pops since 2011, but still looks forward to performances like this.

"Movie music is one of the reasons I wanted to play horns," Childers said.

"Remember that for the rest of your life"

Seeing "Encanto" at the Pops may be the first concert experience for many children, and that's something conductor Keith Lockhart doesn't take for granted.

"This is music that they know and that they love, bringing them in with that sense of knowledge, and then hearing an orchestra actually perform it?" Lockhart continued. "They never think that there are hundreds of musicians involved and what they hear is a soundtrack. It really gives them a sense of what an orchestra does that very few other ways will."

Childers explains, "When you're a kid, having that visual component there, something that's really familiar, having the cartoons up on the screen, but hearing the orchestra and hearing everything coming at you? It's like everything is in 3D."

She knows a performance like this one can really inspire children.

"Early exposure is the thing that gets inside of you. You know, you can remember that for the rest of your life," Childers said.

Lockhart notes that it's not just for kids.

"It's just a gorgeous story. It's a beautiful movie. It's got wonderful music and a lot of fun," he said.

Where to see the Boston Pops

The Boston Pops performance of "Encanto" runs at Symphony Hall in Boston on May 11 and 18. You can also see them perform the music from "Jurassic Park" from May 24 through 25.