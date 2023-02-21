Boston Pops competition gives students a chance to perform at Symphony Hall

BOSTON - Young instrumentalists and singers are getting a shot to perform at Symphony Hall, thanks to a competition run by the Boston Pops. The Young Artists Competition encourages Massachusetts high school students to audition for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

This is the fifteenth year of the competition. Student musicians are invited to audition in any genre as individuals, or in small groups of up to five people.

Winners will not only perform on stage with the Boston Pops on June 6, but also have access to private coaching and a rehearsal with Maestro Keith Lockhart.

Applications are being accepted through March 15. You can find out how to apply by visiting the Boston Pops website.