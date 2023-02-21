Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Pops competition gives students a chance to perform at Symphony Hall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Young Artist competition offers chance to perform with Boston Pops
Young Artist competition offers chance to perform with Boston Pops 04:22

BOSTON - Young instrumentalists and singers are getting a shot to perform at Symphony Hall, thanks to a competition run by the Boston Pops. The Young Artists Competition encourages Massachusetts high school students to audition for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

This is the fifteenth year of the competition. Student musicians are invited to audition in any genre as individuals, or in small groups of up to five people.

Winners will not only perform on stage with the Boston Pops on June 6, but also have access to private coaching and a rehearsal with Maestro Keith Lockhart.

Applications are being accepted through March 15. You can find out how to apply by visiting the Boston Pops website

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.