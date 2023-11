Boston Police say woman has life threatening injuries after being shot in head in Hyde Park

BOSTON - Police say that a woman has life threatening injuries after she was shot in the head in Hyde Park on Friday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. around 30 Business Street.

No arrests have been made an police have not identified a suspect.