4 defendants found not guilty of participating in BPD overtime scheme

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Four current and retired Boston Police officers were found not guilty of overtime fraud Wednesday.

Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 54, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 58, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 61, of Dorchester; and Officer Kendra Conway, 49, of Boston were acquitted ne count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

The officers were working in the department's Evidence Control Unit, storing and retrieving evidence at the warehouse on overtime shifts. However, they were accused of leaving the shifts at least two hours early and submitting overtime slips for the full shift.

In total, nine officers were charged with committing more than $200,000 in overtime fraud for nearly three years.

