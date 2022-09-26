Boston police officer shot at in Roxbury, suspect arrested

BOSTON -- One man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Boston police officer sitting in their car on Sunday. The detective was not hit.

It happened on Waumbeck Street in Roxbury around 6 p.m. Police said the detective was in plain clothes and an unmarked car, conducting an investigation at the time.

According to police, the man approached the car and started shooting at it. He shot multiple times and two bullets hit the car.

The officer did not fire back.

"Our officers go out every day to try to protect the community. We are faced with some serious, serious issues and problems such as gun violence, that are out there, but we are here to protect the community any way we can. But this is an example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure," Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital but he did not have any physical injuries.

Neighbors were upset to hear about what happened.

"Anytime a police officer is shot at, that is ridiculous. They are here to protect and serve. That is absolutely absurd," said Charles Lane of Roxbury.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.