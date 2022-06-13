Boston Police officer seriously hurt in cruiser crash
BOSTON - A Boston Police officer was seriously hurt in a crash early Monday morning.
The unidentified officer's cruiser was one of several cars involved in a collision at Columbia and Devon streets around 12:40 a.m.
Boston Police said the officer was responding to a shooting call at the time and ended up with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
One other person was hurt.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

