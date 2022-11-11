BPD Commissioner Michael Cox addresses gun violence, officer shortage

BOSTON - He is the low-key, soft-spoken Commissioner of the Boston Police Department, but Michael Cox says that doesn't mean he's not a forceful new voice in the city. "I'm actively involved, just because you don't see me and don't hear me doesn't mean I'm not actually working in that way," he told WBZ-TV.

He's facing escalating gun violence in the city of Boston. Just last Sunday five people were shot in three neighborhoods in a single hour. Homicide numbers are still lower than this time last year, 37 compared to 38, but neighborhoods are up in arms.

"My message is we're here for you, but we need to hear from them," Cox said. "If you think something is going on tell us about it, put it out there."

He was sworn into office three months ago with a pledge of community policing. But Cox admits the effort is hampered by a shortage of officers, though he has just sent 103 new recruits out to the streets.

"I don't want to make it as an excuse we still need to be here for them. Not making excuses for anything, it's important to partner with entire city to figure out a way to keep people safe," Cox said.

It has some calling for better communication between the department, the clergy and neighborhood organizations. Cox says he has spent these first months engaging groups throughout the city and is seeking productive conversations.

"If you're grandstanding or more about fear mongering, I probably won't have time for that," Cox said. "There's too much work to be done out there."

As for young people with guns, Cox says many of the firearms come from out of state and are too numerous.

"Let's do something about the number of them and it might stem the tide," Cox said. "Particularly 7-year-olds bringing guns to school."