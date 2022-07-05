Boston Police say 13-year-old was driving car with loaded gun late at night

BOSTON - Boston Police said they arrested a 13-year-old boy who was driving a car with a loaded gun late at night on the 4th of July.

Officers were on patrol on Columbia Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when they spotted a car that didn't match the registration linked to it.

The driver didn't stop initially, but police eventually pulled the car over and discovered the driver was only 13. When they frisked him, officers said a gun fell from his leg to the ground.

"The firearm was determined to be a .380 Ruger loaded with one (1) round in the chamber and (5) rounds in the magazine," police said in a statement.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, now faces several charges including unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition and driving without a license.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.