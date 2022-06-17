Boston parking officers accused of writing tickets on shifts they didn't work

Boston parking officers accused of writing tickets for shifts they didn't work

BOSTON – Several parking ticket officers are under criminal investigation by the city of Boston for allegedly writing face tickets for shifts they did not work.

Five of the six officers accused have already resigned; the other is suspended without pay.

The city learned of this from a shipping company that received a high number of tickets but could prove its trucks weren't in those spots.

The investigation is expanding, and the ticketing pattern of several other officers is being questioned.

Mayor Michelle Wu called this breach of trust, "unacceptable."