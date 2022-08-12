City of Boston releases details on how North End outdoor dining fees were spent

BOSTON -- The city of Boston has released details about how it spent the outdoor dining fees restaurants in the North End were asked to pay this season.

This year's outdoor dining season began with controversy when the North End was the only neighborhood where restaurants were charged before they could open up patios. Many restaurant owners were upset about the $7,500 fee.

According to the city, $714,330 has been spent on the North End as of late July, with $300,000 coming from fees paid by restaurant owners.

$623,770 has been spent cleaning streets and sidewalks with sweeping and power washing

$38,800 has been spent on traffic detail and enforcement



$51,760 has gone to the Boston transportation department for signage and personnel because part of Hanover Street was converted into a one-way for the summer.



Mayor Michelle Wu announced the new fees in the spring as a way to offset the cost of cleaning up the crowded neighborhood after residents complained that outdoor dining was creating more traffic and traffic.

North End restaurant owners felt "singled out" and wanted to sue the city because eateries in other neighborhoods were allowed to set up patios with no charge.

The outdoor dining program began during the pandemic and in the spring, Governor Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension to April 2023.

It's unclear what outdoor dining in Boston will look like next year. The city said it is evaluating a permanent program and is asking residents for input.