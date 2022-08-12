Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Boston releases details on how North End outdoor dining fees were spent

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

City of Boston releases details on how North End outdoor dining fees were spent
City of Boston releases details on how North End outdoor dining fees were spent 01:42

BOSTON -- The city of Boston has released details about how it spent the outdoor dining fees restaurants in the North End were asked to pay this season. 

This year's outdoor dining season began with controversy when the North End was the only neighborhood where restaurants were charged before they could open up patios. Many restaurant owners were upset about the $7,500 fee. 

According to the city, $714,330 has been spent on the North End as of late July, with $300,000 coming from fees paid by restaurant owners. 

  • $623,770 has been spent cleaning streets and sidewalks with sweeping and power washing
  • $38,800 has been spent on traffic detail and enforcement
  • $51,760 has gone to the Boston transportation department for signage and personnel because part of Hanover Street was converted into a one-way for the summer. 

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the new fees in the spring as a way to offset the cost of cleaning up the crowded neighborhood after residents complained that outdoor dining was creating more traffic and traffic.   

North End restaurant owners felt "singled out" and wanted to sue the city because eateries in other neighborhoods were allowed to set up patios with no charge. 

The outdoor dining program began during the pandemic and in the spring, Governor Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension to April 2023. 

It's unclear what outdoor dining in Boston will look like next year. The city said it is evaluating a permanent program and is asking residents for input.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.