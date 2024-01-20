Boston residents brave brutal temperatures to enjoy weekend

BOSTON - Winter's bitter chill has arrived and Boston residents are bundling up.

But the frigid temperatures in the teens did not stop many people from enjoying their Saturday.

"My problem is that I always choose fashion over comfort. I could've worn my winter jacket, but I'd rather be cute," said Francesa Baker who was on her way to a workout class on Newbury Street.

AAA said it's cold days like this that make it tough on cars.

"We've actually seen about a 50% increase in call volume over the past few days and largely its from people batteries not up to the task. When temp hits freezing point your battery looses 30% of its power. And low teens up to 60% less energy in that battery," AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said.

He said it's critical for electrical vehicles like Telsas to remain charging overnight.

"The people that can't charge at home, that rely on public charging; they are going to have some issues because that battery is not plugged in for an extended period of time. It's going to get really cold and even when you do plug in the battery has to warm up a bit to even charge," he said.

But it is not just cars that need protecting from the brutal cold.

Veterinarians in the area urge pet owners to protect their furry friends in these temperatures as well.

"Pets can become hypothermic and these temps are very low. Put on a nice wind and water proof coat on your dog. Also use the booties if your pet tolerates them," 143 Veterinary Service owner, Diana Watkins said.

There were also plenty of joggers along the Charles River.

"Well it's cold! My hands hurt a little bit, but it's sunny and happy to be outside. It makes you run fast and you gotta incentivize it," said Corn Wagon, who was out jogging in shorts.