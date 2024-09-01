Move-in day and Allston Christmas leave Boston streets jammed

BOSTON - It's Labor Day weekend move-in, with all the trash, traffic and tight parking spots as Boston's college students try to settle in.

More than 3,000 parking permits

This weekend, the city granted more than 3,000 parking permits for moving trucks hoping this won't lead to any storrowing.

"There's no system; people are just parking wherever even though they're probably not supposed to," said BU student Avery Russey.

Dumpsters were overloaded and mattresses were placed on sidewalks, even though their owners could face fines. With parking at a premium, families are doing the best they can to muscle, lift and drag their way through moving day..

About 150,000 college students reside in the city. Boston University senior Eliza Falk is excited to move into her place. For her, it's all about teamwork.

"We're working together," Falk said. "I got both my parents, I'm very lucky for their support and moving in with my four closest friends."

High rent leads to "Allston Christmas" shopping

Aiden Fockens is a senior at Boston University. When it comes to moving in, he takes a more frugal, Allston Christmas approach.

"There's free stuff everywhere. I've gotten books, I got a lamp, I got a mattress," Fockens said. "I was biking around and putting stuff in my backpack." He told WBZ-TV he's not too worried about bedbugs. He's trying to save as much as he can because of the high cost of rent.

That's why Falk secured her apartment almost a year ago.

"We actually got a really good deal. Start early - we booked this last November.

Students say one of the biggest challenges to move-in day - besides the traffic - is waiting for the prior tenant to move out, so they can move in.

"The plan is to get everything in and then sleep for a while," said Boston University student Harschul Chugh.