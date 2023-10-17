Boston Medical Center doctors to write prescriptions for electricity bills

BOSTON – A unique program in Boston will allow people to pay their electricity bill with a prescription.

Doctors at Boston Medical Center will soon have that power to help patients in need pay their utilities through what it calls a first-in-the-nation initiative.

The hospital system is using profits from its new solar panels to help low-income households with a program called Clean Power Prescription.

Boston Medical Center said it's a new holistic approach to health care because socio-economic factors can have such a big impact on someone's life expectancy.