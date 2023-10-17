Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Medical Center doctors to write prescriptions for electricity bills

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Boston Medical Center doctors to write prescriptions for electricity bills
Boston Medical Center doctors to write prescriptions for electricity bills 00:23

BOSTON – A unique program in Boston will allow people to pay their electricity bill with a prescription.

Doctors at Boston Medical Center will soon have that power to help patients in need pay their utilities through what it calls a first-in-the-nation initiative. 

The hospital system is using profits from its new solar panels to help low-income households with a program called Clean Power Prescription

Boston Medical Center said it's a new holistic approach to health care because socio-economic factors can have such a big impact on someone's life expectancy. 

First published on October 17, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.