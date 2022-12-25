Watch CBS News
Family of former Boston Mayor Menino hosts annual toy delivery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - The family of the late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino held their annual toy delivery on Saturday at St. Peter's Parish.

They partnered with Catholic Charities Boston for the 29th annual drive, where more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva area received toys, food, and clothing.

"I remember when Tom used to come home after being here and just how wonderful he felt. It carried him through to the next year when he did it again. So I just really appreciate my family are continuing this in his name," said Angela Menino, the former Mayor's widow.

The late Mayor and his family have been holding this event since Christmas Eve in 1993.

