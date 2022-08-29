Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asks for federal help to reverse service cuts on the MBTA

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asking for federal help to reverse service cuts on the MBTA
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asking for federal help to reverse service cuts on the MBTA 00:26

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking for federal help after the MBTA announced service cuts due to staffing shortages. 

Last week, the MBTA said it did not have enough bus drivers and would need to cut more than 40 bus routes in the city. 

The agency also announced it would extend reduced service on the subway into the fall. 

Wu asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for help staffing both the rail and bus networks. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.