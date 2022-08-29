Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asks for federal help to reverse service cuts on the MBTA

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asking for federal help to reverse service cuts on the MBTA

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking for federal help after the MBTA announced service cuts due to staffing shortages.

Last week, the MBTA said it did not have enough bus drivers and would need to cut more than 40 bus routes in the city.

The agency also announced it would extend reduced service on the subway into the fall.

Wu asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for help staffing both the rail and bus networks.