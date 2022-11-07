3 separate shootings reported across Boston neighborhoods Sunday night

BOSTON -- There were three separate shootings across Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, according to Boston Poilce.

In Mattapan, two people were shot on Orlando Street. One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, while other had non-life-threatening injuries.

In Dorchester, Boston Police said a person was shot a little past 9:30 p.m. That shooting victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

And in Hyde Park, two people were shot near Clare Avenue and Rosa Street. The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

This is a developing story.