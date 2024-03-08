Heavy rain coming Saturday night into early Sunday across Massachusetts

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a storm system with multiple impacts in Massachusetts this weekend.

Much like the last storm in the Boston area, the majority of the rain will come in the overnight hours and we should see more than an inch.

WBZ-TV grpahic CBS Boston

When does the rain start and end?



Saturday daytime: A cloudy, coolish day. At least we stay dry.

Saturday evening: Rain arrives from west to east, starting generally between 7 and 10 p.m. (earliest in western Massachusetts and latest in the east).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Overnight: Heavy downpours. If you are out late Saturday night, there could be some localized flooding, take it slow.

The rain will taper off Sunday morning between 7 and 10 a.m. If it weren't for the wind, the second half of Sunday would have been a real winner. Some sunshine will emerge, and temperatures will stay mild in the 50's. BUT, the winds will be howling all day.

The strongest gusts will be early in the morning, right along the coastline. There will likely be frequent 40-to-50 mph gusts southeasterly over the Cape and Islands.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As the storm passes by, the winds will shift to the west and remain busy for the remainder of the day, gusting 20-to-40 mph across all of southern New England.

Coastal flood watch

Unfortunately, this storm is coming during a very high astronomical tide cycle. The tides are so high this weekend, there may even be some minor splash over Saturday morning, before the storm even arrives.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch for Sunday's high tide cycle, which occurs close to midday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Thankfully, the winds will have shifted offshore along all the Massachusetts beaches by then, so we should avoid a worst-case scenario.

I am a little more concerned about portions of the New Hampshire and Maine coastline as they are typically more adversely affected by a southeast wind and the wind timeline is a bit closer to high tide up that way.

Stay with our weather team all weekend long for the very latest on the storm!