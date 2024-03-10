Strong, damaging wind could bring power outages to parts of Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Massachusetts starting at 8 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Northwest winds 20-to-30 mph with gusts over 45 mph are expected. The highest gust will likely be felt across the higher terrain in Worcester County and towards the Cape and Islands.

Isolated power outages are possible, especially in Worcester County.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In the wake of the soaking rain we had Saturday night, some spots may see some tree damage and power outages.

While Monday will be fairly average temperature-wise, it'll remain partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day with the wind making the mid-40s feel closer to the 20s at times.

Sunshine will take over for Tuesday as highs return to the low 50s and there will be much less wind.

Our next widespread rain chance won't come until later in the week, giving us time to dry out. In just ten days in March, Boston has already surpassed its monthly average of rainfall.

One thing that has been lacking the last two winters has been snow. It's been a remarkable 746 days since Boston had its last snowstorm over 4 inches, the longest stretch on record. That streak will last at least another week with no snow in the forecast.