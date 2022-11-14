First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- Are you ready?

This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!

And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late on Tuesday and into Wednesday will bring the first flakes for many of you living west of I-95.

Some wet snow this time of year certainly isn't unusual, however, it will be quite a contrast to the weather as of late. After six days in the 70s and a couple of records as well (the latest on Saturday), it is hard to believe that the story this week will be snow and cold. But, as you know, that is just how we roll here in New England.

Let's get to the main event.

The big story this week will be a storm coming out of Texas on Monday. It will track up through the Great Lakes and drop some light snow in parts of the Midwest along the way. If the storm were to continue to our west, it would be a non-story, just another rain event. That of course, is not where our story ends. Much like many previous winter storms, as the center heads north through the Ohio Valley late on Tuesday it is going to transfer its energy to the coastline. The mild, November ocean waters will give the storm a shot in the arm, deepening and strengthening it as it passes near Nantucket.

If this storm were happening in mid-January, it would have been a significant snowstorm for most of our region. However, the atmosphere in November is vastly different. The ground is not yet frozen, the ocean is still quite mild, and the sun angle is still high enough to make it tough for snow at the lower elevations.

For all those reasons, we expect any snow accumulation to be limited to the far-distant interior.

TIMELINE:

The precipitation will arrive around or just after midnight early Wednesday. It should start as rain (and stay that way) for most areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike and along and east of I-95. There could be a few wet flakes mixed in there at the onset but that's about it.

CBS Boston

Areas northwest of 128 and more so northwest of 495 (and north of the Pike) will likely start as wet snow. There could be some scattered coatings around and just west of 495, but by dawn, it will likely be washed away by a flip to rain.

During the Wednesday morning commute, I would expect plain rain falling in most of the lower elevations of southern New England. Areas of concern Wednesday morning would be elevated areas of northern Worcester County, southwest New Hampshire, and in the Berkshires. There will likely be a transition from snow to some light ice to rain as the morning wears on.

CBS Boston

By midday and afternoon, the storm system will be moving away, and the precipitation will be letting up.

SNOW ACCUMULATION:

Nothing, few wet flakes early: South of the Pike, southeastern Mass., all areas along the immediate coastline, and east of I-95.

Scattered, early, slushy coatings (eventually washed away): 495 area northwest of Boston, north of the Pike, Route 2 area, southern NH. This includes much of western Middlesex County, lower elevations of northern Worcester County, and southern Hillsboro County in New Hampshire.

CBS Boston

A few sloppy inches: Elevated areas of northern Worcester County, southwestern New Hampshire and the northern Berkshires.

Several inches (likely 3 inches or more): Central and northern New England including the Greens and Whites and interior Maine. An early gift to the ski resorts!

We will keep you updated on any change in timeline or snow accumulation in the days to come and, of course, will have you covered during the storm Tuesday night and Wednesday on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSNews Boston