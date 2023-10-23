Finally! A gorgeous week of weather across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Finally, some GREAT weather news! We have an absolutely gorgeous week of weather ahead, perhaps the best 7 day forecast we have had in months.

The average high temperatures this time of year are right around 60 degrees. We will have several days (Wednesday through Saturday) in the 70s!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Starting Monday night, this will be the chilliest night of the week and of the season thus far. There is a chance of some patchy frost in the far distant suburbs, mainly in Worcester County and southwestern New Hampshire. This will not be a widespread frost or freeze. This will be our only chance at frost this week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Typically, most of the suburbs have already had several nights around or below 32 degrees by this date. Not this year!

Another note on Monday night - about 45 minutes after sunset, check out the moon and Saturn close together in the southeastern sky!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Tuesday will be another seasonal day with highs in the low 60s and our big warmup starts Wednesday with four straight days of 70+, with an outside chance of nicking 80 by Saturday!

If you've got some vacation days left to burn, this may be the week to do so! And, looking ahead to next weekend, right now the forecast is for DRY weather! There could be a cooldown on Sunday, but, no major storms are expected!