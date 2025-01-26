Map shows where in Massachusetts has best chance for plowable snow this week

BOSTON – Temperatures will warm up slightly on Sunday, but as the week approaches there is a chance for more snow in the coming days.

After a frigid stretch, Sunday's weather brings a brief reprieve with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees higher than they were on Saturday.

Gusty winds, at times exceeding 30 mph, will add a brisk edge to the day. There's a slight chance for some lake-effect snow showers, though these will amount to little more than conversational flurries for most of the region.

Sunny Start to the Week

Monday promises to be a bright and seasonable day, with highs in the 30s.

Winds will remain breezy throughout the day, picking up in intensity as the evening approaches and continuing into the night.

Massachusetts snow chances

Tuesday brings the arrival of a weak frontal boundary, which will edge into New England with a slight chance for snow accumulation.

While most of the precipitation is expected to fizzle out before reaching Boston, areas in Vermont and New Hampshire stand a better chance of seeing measurable snowfall.

How much snow?

Wednesday ushers in a fast-moving Alberta Clipper system, bringing a solid chance for snow.

North and west of Boston could see totals surpassing 3 inches, while areas closer to the city are likely to see lighter amounts. Snowfall will taper off significantly to the south and east of Boston.

Frigid end to January

Behind Wednesday's clipper, a fresh surge of cold air will settle over the region, ensuring a frigid end to the month.

Temperatures will plunge once again, bringing New Englanders a stark reminder that winter is far from over.

