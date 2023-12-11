Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - Downpours Sunday into Monday left several inches of rain across Massachusetts to start the week.
Here are the communities that had the most, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.
Lexington 4.80 inches
Wrentham 4.59
Natick 4.01
Mendon 3.90
Holliston 3.87
Millis 3.85
Wellesley 3.82
Framingham 3.75
Norfolk 3.59
Milford 3.58
Blackstone 3.52
Franklin 3.51
Sherborn 3.37
Walpole 3.31
Ashland 3.27
Medway 3.22
Bellingham 3.21
Sturbridge 3.19
Douglas 3.17
Burlington 3.15
Hopkinton 3.12
Sudbury 3.11
Lincoln 3.08
Northbridge 3.05
Monson 3.00
Boston Logan Airport 2.13
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.