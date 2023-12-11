Watch CBS News
Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?

By Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Downpours Sunday into Monday left several inches of rain across Massachusetts to start the week.

Here are the communities that had the most, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.  

Lexington 4.80 inches
Wrentham 4.59
Natick 4.01
Mendon 3.90
Holliston 3.87
Millis 3.85
Wellesley 3.82
Framingham 3.75
Norfolk 3.59
Milford 3.58
Blackstone 3.52
Franklin 3.51
Sherborn 3.37
Walpole 3.31
Ashland 3.27
Medway 3.22
Bellingham 3.21
Sturbridge 3.19
Douglas 3.17
Burlington 3.15
Hopkinton 3.12
Sudbury 3.11
Lincoln 3.08
Northbridge 3.05
Monson 3.00
Boston Logan Airport 2.13 

