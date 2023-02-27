Boston marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

BOSTON – Boston marked one year since Russia began its attack on Ukraine as hundreds gathered in Copley Square on Sunday to pray for the victims of war and those fighting on the front lines.

Friday was the official one-year mark of the invasion.

"Today is about community, today is about being together. Today is about getting together and showing we are pressing on, we are continuing, we are going toward our victory," Anton Khlebas of the Ukrainian Culture Center of New England said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared Feb 26, 2023 to be Boston Ukraine Day throughout the city.

Daria Bogatova said her parents and younger sister are there still in Ukraine. Her father joined Ukrainian army.

"He is my hero. He is not a military person in any way. He was a pilot. When Russian came to our street and house he had to kiss goodbye to my younger sister and my mother," Bogatova said.

Congressman Stephen Lynch praised the resiliency and courage of the Ukrainian people.

"I think if we stay together and keep the cost high for Putin, that in a war of attrition, I think Ukraine will succeed," Lynch said.