Boston hopes to keep Long Wharf around for another 300 years with flood resiliency plan

Boston flood resiliency plan hopes to preserve Long Wharf for years to come

Boston flood resiliency plan hopes to preserve Long Wharf for years to come

Boston flood resiliency plan hopes to preserve Long Wharf for years to come

BOSTON - Long Wharf has been a historical icon in the city for more than 300 years. It's a place where many, like Clift Seferlis, go to enjoy beautiful views of Boston Harbor.

"It's a cultural treasure," said Seferlis. "Even on a day like this, there's something almost romantic about it. It's the stillness of being down here."

Many can relate to that sentiment, but as years continue to pass by, the flooding at Long Wharf is getting worse.

"Long Wharf, Chart House, we're already seeing flooding of these areas with higher tide events," said Chris Busch, Assistant Deputy Director for Climate and Environmental Planning at the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

A week ago the BPDA board approved an $880,000 study that will help create a flood resiliency plan for Long Wharf. The goal is to keep it around for another 300 years.

Busch says they came to the agreement with input from property owners and residents in the area.

"The strategy we've been looking at for Boston Harbor is to look at elevating the shoreline and ways to integrate nature-based solutions," said Busch. "We'll be looking at the proposed locations for flood protection measures to see if they're feasible either along the perimeter, further inland or in-water solutions."

Under the Resilient Boston Harbor plan, Long Wharf will see changes to water transportation amongst other updates. City of Boston

The board voted to go with Kleinfelder to conduct the initiative. The engineering consultant has done similar work in Boston.

"They've done a lot of work with the MBTA in floodproofing the T's Aquarium station facility," Busch said.

The move is especially important now, Busch adds, because the wharf could eventually serve as a flood pathway to the city as sea levels rise.

"This area could lead to more significant flooding of Quincy Market, Faneuil Hall, all the way to the steps of City Hall," he said.

Busch said protection of the wharf is supported both by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey.

"Boston is really leading the nation with this type of work," Busch said.

He and the team with the Boston Planning and Development Agency feel confident the study will lead to long-term solutions to protect Long Wharf, while enhancing public access to the waterfront and preserving the natural habitat.

"This work at Long Wharf is a test case that we can replicate throughout a number of Boston's historic waterfronts," said Busch.

The study will take about a year while the best and most cost-effective flood protection measures are determined. From there, the next step would be to apply for state and federal grants to then construct those systems.