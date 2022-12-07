Boston area could see some light snow late this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - It's a gloomy and wet Wednesday. We had a round of morning showers that caused some major AM commute issues and now, we await the final round of heavier rain which will arrive in time for the PM commute.

For the next several hours we will just see some scattered light showers and pockets of drizzle. The last burst of steady rain is expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

After that, the skies will gradually clear out overnight, perhaps in time to catch a glimpse of the full "cold" moon.

The sunshine returns Thursday along with a bit of a gusty wind. High temperatures will remain a bit above average.

Tonight there will be a full "cold" Moon...obscured by clouds early...tomorrow evening check out the Moon and Mars nearby! pic.twitter.com/KuIcNE8SK6 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 7, 2022

Check out the moon and Mars just after sunset Thursday night in the ENE sky!

And, speaking of sunsets. . . Thursday is officially the earliest sunset of the year! We still have to wait until December 21 for the shortest day, but at least we know that from here on out, sunsets will gradually (very slowly) start getting later again.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The weekend in a word: meh. Lots of clouds and periods of coastal drizzle and light showers. We won't see all that much rain inland, but it will be generally gray and chilly.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Something to keep in mind. . . there is a chance of a little light snow late Sunday night and early Monday.

Something to stow away in the back of your mind...there could be a little light snow in the air late Sunday night or early on Monday...not expecting a big deal, but something to watch pic.twitter.com/0YX7xNo9iq — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 7, 2022

At this point it doesn't look like a big deal, but we cannot rule out some scattered, light accumulations.