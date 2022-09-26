Boston's Latin Quarter growing in popularity as cultural district

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON, -- A mural is taking shape in what is called Boston's Latin quarter in Jamaica Plain. It's an ode to Afro-Latin music.

"To me, this is the heart of the Latin community in Boston. It's the heart," said the lead artist on the mural, Roberto Chao. "It's not a race, it's a culture, through our language, it's a culture."

The mural is going up in the area of Hyde and Jackson Square. Four years ago, the city named the neighborhood the Latin Quarter. Chao said the Hyde Square Task Force had a major hand in getting the name designation. They are also the group sponsoring the mural at Mozart Park. It features 46 portraits of Latino and African-American artists and musicians.

"Jose Masso from Puerto Rico is the number one MC in New England," said Chao. "People will come, and they will see their heroes."

Chao called it a history lesson for the younger generations. He has lived in the Latin quarter since the '80s.

Ivan Richiez is also working on the mural and has lived in the neighborhood.

"It feels real communal the moment you hit the rotary over there," said Richiez. "It's definitely a cultural hotbed, and there are a lot of businesses thriving here."

The success of Latino-owned businesses is drifting into neighboring areas too. Juicygreens is a Latino-owned wellness cafe and juice bar just outside of the quarter.

"It encourages other people to have people of their own ethnicity doing things like this and opening businesses," said Kimberly Ponce with Juicygreens.

The mural is still a work in progress. It will be unveiled on November 5 between 1 and 3 pm. The celebration will feature numerous artists who appear in the mural.