Boston kidnapping suspect Victor Pena removed from court for disorderly conduct

BOSTON – Victor Pena, the suspect in a Boston kidnapping trial, was removed from court during jury selection Tuesday for disorderly conduct. Pena is accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman in 2019.

He started arguing with the judge Tuesday after the fist juror took the stand. He also asked for a new attorney. A judge denied the request.

Two jurors have ben seated. Selection resumes on Wednesday.

Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a bar near Quincy Market. Pena was seen on surveillance images walking with his arm around her. Three days later, she was found in Pena's Charlestown apartment.