Boston kidnapping suspect Victor Pena removed from court for disorderly conduct
BOSTON – Victor Pena, the suspect in a Boston kidnapping trial, was removed from court during jury selection Tuesday for disorderly conduct. Pena is accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman in 2019.
He started arguing with the judge Tuesday after the fist juror took the stand. He also asked for a new attorney. A judge denied the request.
Two jurors have ben seated. Selection resumes on Wednesday.
Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a bar near Quincy Market. Pena was seen on surveillance images walking with his arm around her. Three days later, she was found in Pena's Charlestown apartment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.